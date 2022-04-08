Children's Bike Rodeo with CubScout Troop 471 and Elgin Parks & Recreation

Senior Lunch and Learn
Registration: Through March 14
Program Runs: March 16
Contact: Conroe Senior Center, 936-522-3950
The Conroe Senior Center's monthly Senior Lunch and Learn is March 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This month's topic is "Women in History" with the Rebel Joan of Arc Chapter of Montgomery County, speakers Lyn Howard and Elaine Collings and sponsored by Janet Chavez Realty and Conroe Live.
Art Class
Registration: Through March 19
Program Runs: Mondays - March 21, 28, April 4
Contact: Nancy Valadez, 936-522-3911, nvaladez@cityofconroe.org
Let's get Artsy! This...
Comments / 0