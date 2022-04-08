ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Fatality on hiking trail prompts more warning signs

By Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiD1t_0f32vgMW00

Should there be more warning signs at Hawaii's hiking trails? It's a question many are asking after another fatality at the popular Olomana hiking trail Wednesday. The city and state are discussing ways to ensure tragedies like this don't happen again.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

FAA honors Mokulele pilots for downed plane rescue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Mokulele pilots were honored for their rescue efforts for a downed plane near the Hana Airport. The FAA and the state honored Capt. Eric Memmott and First Officer Nate McBride on Monday, April 4 at the Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu. We’re Hawaii’s weather...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Hiker surviving previous Olomana fall issues warning

KAILUA-- The news of another death on the Olomana trail is jarring for a woman, by the name of May, who narrowly survived a fall in January 2022. May says the hike was going well, until she missed a foothold and released the rope, "I fell 20 feet and then I rolled 100 feet more."
KAILUA, HI
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Fatality#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
HILO, HI
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
KHON2

KHON2

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy