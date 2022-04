The mobile role-playing game Dragalia Lost, co-developed by Nintendo and Cygames, is officially calling it quits. The title is notable if only because it is the first original IP for mobile from Nintendo. It was announced today that following a climactic conclusion to the video game's campaign in July 2022, service for the title will eventually be ended at some later date. Additionally, other than the campaign and certain quests, no new content will release in Dragalia Lost after March 31st.

