Libby, MT

Libby outscores Bravettes 19-4

By Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Courtney Benson doubled and drove in three runs, and Lyndee McElmurry scored three times in Libby’s 19-4 non-conference softball win over Flathead Thursday, at KidSport.

The Northwest A Loggers had two hits each from pitcher Paislee MacDonald and Mylie Rayome, and coaxed 16 walks from two Bravette pitchers.

Flathead trailed just 4-3 after one inning — Kaidyn Lake hit a 2-run homer — and 6-3 after two before the walks and a few timely Logger hits put the game out of reach.

MacDonald went four innings, scattering five hits. She fanned eight.

MacKenzie Brandt had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Flathead. Macy Craver scored twice for the Bravettes (0-4).

Flathead pitcher Lacie Franklin (22) delivers to a Libby batter at Kidsports Complex on Thursday, April 7. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Flathead's Macy Craver (30) scores on a first-inning double by Mackenzie Brandt (8) against Libby at Kidsports Complex on Thursday, April 7. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Libby 421 57 - 19 9 1

Flathead 310 00 - 4 6 3

Paislee MacDonald, Taylor Munro (5) and Kinzee Boehmier. Lacie Franklin, Courtney Hendrickson (4) and Laynee Vesser.

LIBBY — Courtney Benson 1-3, MacDonald 2-3, MacKenzie Foss 1-2, Aleesha Bradeen 0-0, Munro 0-4, Mylie Rayome 2-4, Boehmier 1-2, Jossalyn White 1-2, Lyndee McElmurry 02, Sidney Rusdal 1-2, Madison Vincent 0-0, Peyton Waggoner 0-0.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 1-2, Mackenzie Brandt 3-3, Vesser 0-2, Kaidyn Lake 1-3, Ellie Eve 1-3, Franklin 0-2, Hendrickson 0-0, Lyssa Leimkuehler 0-2, Teegan Carlon 0-2, Brynn Mailman 0-2.

2B — Benson, Foss, Brandt. HR — Lake. RBIs — Benson 3, White 2, McElmurry 2, rusdal 2, Munro 2, Rayome 2, MacDonald, Foss, Brandt 2, Lake 2.

