Whitefish, MT

Whitefish netters sweep C-Falls

By Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

WHITEFISH — Whitefish’s tennis teams started their season with dual wins against Columbia Falls on Thursday.

Both teams won by a score of 6-1.

Joe Brandt won at No. 1 boys singles with teammates Johnny Nix and Jesse Burrough also picking up wins for the Bulldogs.

Columbia Falls’ Orion Barta defeated Neil Bernat in a marathon match at No. 2 singles.

Cloey Ramage won at No. 1 girls singles in three sets over Whitefish’s Lauren Brown.

In doubles, Bulldogs Aaron Dicks and Highland Lee-French went the distance with Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert and prevailed in three sets.

Tallory Workman and Emma Trieweiler were also winners for Whitefish in No. 1 girls doubles.

Whitefish next has a set of duals in Polson on Saturday. Columbia Falls is idle until a dual with Flathead Tuesday.

Girls

Whitefish 6, Columbia Falls 1

Singles

Cloey Ramage (CF) def. Lauren Brown 6-1, 3-6, 7-5; Anyah Cripe (WF) def. Lillian McDonald 6-1, 6-2; Emma Shaffer (WF) def. Mackenzie Nelson 6-3, 6-1; Alivia Lusko (WF) def. Anne Lybert 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Tallory Workman/Emma Trieweiler (WF) def. Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams 6-2, 6-4; Elliette Haigh/Ashley Gunset (WF) def. Ava Foley/Lexi Oberholzer 6-0, 6-0; Addie Oehlerich/Piper Dudley (WF) def. Kati Crockett/Clare Stewart 6-1, 6-3.

Boys

Whitefish 6, Columbia Falls 1

Singles

Joe Brandt (W) def. Dale Blickhan, 6-1, 6-1; Orion Barta (CF) def. Neil Bernat 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7); Johnny Nix (W) def. Caleb Donsbach 7-6 (10), 6-4; Jesse Burrough (W) def. Logan Heupel 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Aaron Dicks/Highland Lee-French (W) def. Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Mason Kelch/Austin Gunset (W) def. Jax Ramage/Will Pickard 6-0, 6-0; Buren Brust/Luke Roberts (W) def. Ben Khodyrev/Karson Warren 6-4, 6-1.

Flathead County, MT
