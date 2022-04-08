Shaw: I must respond to recent 'conspiracy theories'

I feel compelled to respond to the recent letters from Sharon Major and Brian Reilly. Regarding Ms. Major’s claims about the higher gas prices, the lack of the Keystone XL pipeline during Trump’s term was oddly overlooked.

It wasn’t any socialist plot — simply capitalism — the pipeline extension wasn’t economically feasible due to the higher break-even point for tar sands crude. Coupled that with the fact that most of the refined oil would have been shipped overseas.

There was also lots of grassroots opposition to the pipeline by homeowners and farmers along the route, many of whom likely identified as GOP. Also omitted from Ms. Major’s tirade was unemployment at record low levels. I am proudly among the 40% that she disparaged and will be voting Blue — except for my county supervisor and county recorder, who have both been standing up for the 2020 election.

Mr. Reilly’s letter is hard to unpack, running from one crazy conspiracy theory to another in rapid-fire succession. Responding to any of them individually just lends a semblance of credibility to them, so I will forgo that exercise. Instead, I am just shaking my head in disbelief wondering if there is an alternate reality that I am not aware of.

As to his survey of 310 households prior to the 2020 election, I wonder if he realizes how skewed his sample was? Does he really believe that the vote tally for Maricopa County should have closely aligned with his survey of 310 households?

Clearly, he lives in a bubble and surrounds himself with like-minded individuals.

No doubt Sharon Major was in his sample.

I realize that our district is GOP leaning, but even Debbie Lesko’s Democratic opponent garnered the support of 4 in 10 voters. It’s not a stretch to extrapolate similar support at the top of the ticket. 3% — seriously?

Did he only survey homes with Trump campaign signs in the yard?

Thankfully we all have a right to express our views in this great country of ours.