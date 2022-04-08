Livengood: I question all politicians' motivations

Related
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Top Democrat Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would have been president if Obama had nominated a black woman to the Supreme Court
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Trump Says Candidates Rejecting His Election Fraud Claims Have Gone 'Woke'
The former president praised Republicans during a fundraiser last week who have gone "all in" on his unproven claims of voter fraud.
Judge Signals Marjorie Taylor Greene Candidacy Challenge Likely to Proceed
The Republican lawmaker's lawyer warned the court that a ruling against her could lead to challenges against Trump's fitness for office also.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
Could Marjorie Taylor Greene’s be blocked from office? A decision could be made today
A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
Kutz: Mr. Gosar, it's time to go, sir!
One of the common questions I get asked by Republicans I meet on the campaign trail in my run for Congress is, "why are you running in a primary against Rep. Paul Gosar?"
Copple: GOP lawmakers ruining America and the Earth
As we watch (or try not to) Putin's atrocities in Ukraine, back here in Arizona and elsewhere GOP-controlled state legislatures are passing spite and malice laws, which are demeaning to LGBTQ+ people, women and the poor.
Shaw: I must respond to recent 'conspiracy theories'
I feel compelled to respond to the recent letters from Sharon Major and Brian Reilly.
