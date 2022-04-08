ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 teens injured

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Phoenix police were investigating a shooting Thursday night that left two teens...

ktar.com

KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year. The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings. On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection...
TUCSON, AZ
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Phoenix police release photo, video of murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who murdered another man in west Phoenix, and they put out a video of him, hoping to get some tips. The video released Monday shows the suspect at a QuikTrip holding a drink while on the phone. He’s wearing a white tank top that says “Hustler” in maroon writing over a black t-shirt and black pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman wanted after stabbing her own mother multiple times, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police looking for missing teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police asking for help finding a missing teenager, who reportedly ran away on Wednesday, April 6. Officers said 15-year-old Patricia Olser was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto. She is described as having...
SAHUARITA, AZ

