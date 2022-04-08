Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 teens injured

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video first aired in a previous broadcast. A 16-year-old boy is dead and three other people are injured after being in a car crash in central Phoenix Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m., a Ford Mustang with three teenagers inside was traveling on Indian...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a woman accused of stabbing her mother multiple times in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Brenda Villela, 27, was wanted after she allegedly stabbed her mother while the victim was driving near 7th Avenue and Elwood Street at about 5:30 a.m., police said.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year. The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings. On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection...
PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
Yuma County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call in reference of shots fired on Monday around midnight.
The post Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on 5th Street appeared first on KYMA.
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a couple has been arrested after a man shot another man who pushed his girlfriend at a Circle K last weekend. Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez Jr. and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called out to a shooting on...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who murdered another man in west Phoenix, and they put out a video of him, hoping to get some tips. The video released Monday shows the suspect at a QuikTrip holding a drink while on the phone. He’s wearing a white tank top that says “Hustler” in maroon writing over a black t-shirt and black pants.
At around 6:40 a.m. on March 30, Michael Schroeder, a man in custody at the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix, called the officer on duty. According to court documents obtained by Phoenix New Times, Schroeder told that officer that he was angry at his cellmate, a 35-year-old man named Steven Lemus.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police broke up a gathering of 1,000 people and over 500 cars who took over a private parking garage Saturday to race and drive recklessly, the department said. "This is the biggest takeover we've seen," said Lieutenant Tony Miller. "We started to shut it down...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who organized a massive party at a Goodyear million-dollar home back in February has been arrested, police say. Goodyear police arrested 21-year-old Salim Ghulam Mustafa on Friday afternoon. “GYPD detectives work diligently to bring justice to the victims of the house party case...
Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is fighting for their life following a two-vehicle crash on East Aviation Parkway early Monday, March 14. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and that Aviation was reopened around 1:15 p.m. One person was transported to the...
PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man faces between 19 and 44 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 shooting at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale that left three people injured. Armando Hernandez on Friday pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated...
PHOENIX – Federal authorities charged a Phoenix man with drug offenses after they said they found 150,000 pills believed to be fentanyl in his apartment. Jesus Osvaldo Aguilar Rosas, 20, was arrested Tuesday, the Offices of the United States Attorneys in Arizona said in a press release. The criminal...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police asking for help finding a missing teenager, who reportedly ran away on Wednesday, April 6. Officers said 15-year-old Patricia Olser was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto. She is described as having...
The Yuma man accused of allegedly operating two separate armed robbery hits in a two-week span appeared back in court on Tuesday, hoping to be released from custody.
The post Yuma man tied to multiple armed bank robberies pleads for release, is denied appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0