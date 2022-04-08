ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai' Episode 73 Airing This Week?

By Tarun Mazumdar
 3 days ago
Dai and Popp are in trouble because Killvearn has cornered them using his Kill Trap. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo's counterattack, but the series has been on a break after a hack on Toei Animation's network. "Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai" Episode 73 is not...

Digital Trends

Sony’s Crunchyroll adds over 500 episodes of Dragon Ball

Fans of the wildly popular Dragon Ball anime may have new incentive to subscribe to Crunchyroll. Via Variety, Sony’s anime streaming service is adding over 500 episodes of classic Dragon Ball anime shows. That includes 153 episodes of the original Dragon Ball, 291 episodes of Dragon Ball Z, and 64 episodes of Dragon Ball GT.
COMICS
Polygon

A quixotic quest for the ultimate Dragon Ball power-level answers

In 1907, a Massachusetts physician named Duncan MacDougall performed several experiments on dying dogs and people. MacDougall hoped to weigh his subjects’ souls as they died, measuring their wasting bodies on precisely calibrated scales. In the end, one of the dogs lost weight, and five of the people lost and gained weight in unpredictable ways. But one subject lost 21 grams at the moment of death. After millennia of evolution from the pneuma in The Iliad and qi of ancient Chinese humoral medicine, this figure of 21 grams was the first attempt at quantifying the vital force of a human being. MacDougall was never able to put any more dying people on his scales, and his experiments were fundamentally flawed, of course, but his dismal nonsense represents an attempt to bridge the gap not only between the quantitative and the qualitative but between the profane and the sacred, between the known and the felt. It’s hard to blame people for being tempted by Promethean power: they learn the error of their ways, one way or another.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Go adventuring in Titan Quest and Balders Gate 2 with this weekend's sales

It's Friday, everyone, which means it's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Of course, I have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Botanicula, an excellent adventure game from Amanita Design. Next, I have Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, which is one of the best CRPGs ever made. Last but not least, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is a fantastic ARPG that's complete with all DLC. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So dig in, and enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Preview: Katyrah Love Is All About The ‘Boogie’ In Her Stellar Top 24 Performance

Katyrah Love is bringing all of her energy to the stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of her top 24 performance during the April 11 episode of ‘American Idol.’. Katyrah Love wants to get the crowd excited during her top 24 performance. She reveals to mentor Bebe Rexha that she’s going to be singing “Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jackson 5 for her next performance. “I love having fun on the stage, so why not just invite the crowd in?” Katyrah says in this EXCLUSIVE American Idol preview.
TV SHOWS
