Owensboro, KY

ORDER UP!: RiverPark hosting National tour of Broadway 'WAITRESS' on Monday

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
Jisel Soleil Ayon, center, who plays Jenna, and cast members perform a scene from “WAITRESS.” Photo by Jeremy Daniel

The second National Tour of “WAITRESS” will serve up a helping of musical theatre at 7:30 p.m. Monday at RiverPark Center.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name starring Keri Russell, the musical premiered on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2016 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, at the 70th Annual Tony Awards, while also receiving a nomination for Best Musical Theater Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The show’s book was written by Jessie Nelson, known for her film “I Am Sam,” with music and lyrics by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Dominique Kent, who plays the role of Becky, said that she and the cast are looking forward to making their way to Owensboro, while Kent highlights being able to travel to places she has never ventured to before.

“We’re super excited,” Kent said. “This is my first time really seeing a lot of the country, especially more so like the south and middle of the country. I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and I live in Los Angeles, so those are probably the two places I know the best …. I’m excited to get to see different cities and see what each city brings and the culture ….”

The show revolves around Jenna (played by Jisel Soleil Ayon), who makes a living as a waitress at a diner all the while she is in a tumultuous relationship with her husband Earl (Shawn W. Smith) and finds out unexpectedly she is pregnant. Jenna finds escapism and joy in baking her own pies while working alongside her friends Becky (Kent) and Dawn (Gabriella Marzetta) and building a relationship with someone new.

Kent feels that the audience will be able to relate the content of the show in some way while also enjoying themselves.

“(The audience can) expect to have an amazing time. …It’s kind of like a musical, comedy, dramedy …,” Kent said. “Audiences can definitely expect to really see themselves on stage. Our show is fun and happy … but — at the same time — it tells the story of Jenna that really doesn’t have the easiest life … and really doesn’t know herself and she goes on this journey of self-love and self-worth that she gets shown by her two best friends Becky and Dawn, as well as an unexpected relationship with her gynecologist. They really show her that she’s worth more than what she thinks she is. I think that’s definitely a lesson that everyone will get from our show.”

The tour began hitting the road in October 2021 and the production cast is excited to be back doing what they do best under the spotlight, while this tour marks Kent’s debut with a national touring show.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Kent said. “It’s kind of a little bit of everything I expected it to be when I was learning about national tours in school and also, at the same, nothing like it; just because of the last two years with COVID … but it’s been amazing. I’m having the best time of my life ….”

Kent mentioned that returning to performing after not being able to due to the coronavirus pandemic has been “surreal.”

“...When theaters shut down due to COVID, there was no insight of what would happen next with live theatre because Broadway closed down for such a long period of time,” Kent said. “With live theatre comes live audience and being in each other’s faces …. It feels absolutely surreal that I get to do this ….”

For Monday’s performance, the production cast looks forward to sharing their talents, the live band and the story, while also showcasing the “intricacies of theatre.”

“It’s going to be a hoot and holler time and it’s definitely a show you don’t want to miss,” Kent said. “(It’s) very joyful and it’s going to be an amazing night to just escape the world around and be fully immersed into this different world.”

Tickets are available at riverparkcenter.org.

Owensboro, KY
