The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO