America’s Best Bus Stops Championship: Boston vs. Portland, Maine
By Streetsblog
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
4 days ago
Editor’s note: This is the championship bout in our contest to find America’s Best Bus Stop. Learn more about the finalists and all the fantastic contenders in this competition by visiting the archives, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to vote by Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m....
This is the fourth and final first-round match-up in our contest to find America’s Best Bus Stop. In our first bout, a stop along Boston’s famous Columbus Avenue busway dominated the competition, while a regional bus station in Lewes, Del. pulled off a last-minute upset in contest two. Voting is still open for our third match-up between Juneau, Minneapolis, and Escondido, Calif.; click here to vote now, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to cast your vote for today’s competition.
While most of the funding is devoted to roads, the federal infrastructure act is still a chance for cities and states to think beyond cars. (The Hill) Cities don’t tend to follow through on their safer-streets plans. One way to avoid the red tape, community pushback and bureaucratic inertia that dooms many projects is for cities to require themselves to implement planned bike projects whenever streets are repaved. (City Lab)
Update 4/11/22, 2:15 PM: From Active Transportation Alliance spokesperson Kyle Whitehead’s blog post, here’s the full passage on the new Divvy per-minute pricing, which was later deleted:. Divvy members will continue to receive unlimited free unlocks, free rides up to 45 minutes on classic blue bikes, and significantly...
Walk and Bike Improvements Coming To North Long Beach’s Market Street (LB Post) Metro Starts Main Phase of Airport Connector Construction (Urbanize) LAT Travel Writer Tours New Taylor Yard Walk/Bike Bridge. More On Riverside Bike Lane Opening (CBS2, Eastsider) 194-Unit Affordable Coming Along A Line In Long Beach (Urbanize)
Time spent on a train is so much more productive than flying that even airlines executives prefer riding the rails apparently. This was an unintentional revelation from a Reuters report by Dave Shepardson about how New York-based JetBlue Airlines has offered $3.6 billion to acquire Spirit. Boris Lipkin, Northern California...
These politicians want to give you the power. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and his Brooklyn counterpart Antonio Reynoso asked the Department of Transportation last week to allow Citi Bike to put even more e-bikes on the streets of the city in order to make the city more bike-friendly and cut down on car trips.
We don’t pay too much attention to magazines’ “lists” of the “best,” “worst” or “most influential,” which, after all, tend to be advertising vehicles, like dinner “journals” or yearbooks. But, once in a while, the list-makers get it right, which City and State did with naming Open Plans’s Director of Policy Sara Lind to its “Nonprofit 40 Under 40” list this week.
During the COVID-19 the existing problem of violence against CTA workers has gotten worse, with a series of recent assaults on CTA bus and train operators, customer assistants, and cleaning personnel. But Monday’s terrifying incident in which a Red Line driver was lured off a train and shoved onto the tracks was beyond the pale.
Despite American cities’ widespread adoption of Vision Zero, traffic deaths keep rising. Unlike in Europe, U.S. cities often back down in the face of drivers’ opposition when it comes time for implementation or fall prey to bureaucratic inertia from engineers used to designing streets to move cars quickly. (City Lab)
Last Thursday Chicago officials announced three major pieces of micromobility news. First, the city’s first permanent e-scooter rental program will be launching in May with a total of 3,000 privately-owned electric scooters provided by Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian. Second, the publicly-owned Divvy system will be getting in on the action by deploying an additional 1,000 e-scooters that can be docked at existing Divvy stations (or, like the other scooters, locked to bike racks or poles via built-in cable locks), focusing on downtown locations. Third, Divvy is changing its pricing structure, including eliminating the fee waiver zones west of Western Avenue (2400 W.) and south Pershing Road (3900 S.), where there’s currently no additional per-minute surcharge or non-dock parking fee when you use the electric bikes (which can also be locked on racks and poles thanks to built-in locks.)
Heavy EVs are going to kill a lot of pedestrians, with even relatively small electric sedans and crossovers weighing as much as a full-size gas-powered truck. (Jalopnik) Transit workers have been under assault since the start of the pandemic, and the infrastructure act is an opportunity to better protect them. (Roll Call)
The U.S. DOT announced the distribution of $20 billion in transit funds, which the Biden administration called the largest investment in transit in history, up 58 percent over last year. (Progressive Railroading) A reduction in traffic enforcement during the pandemic is partly to blame for a 17 percent increase in...
