Former USC men's and women's water polo coach Jovan Vavic was found guilty Friday of taking more than $200,000 in bribes to help parents get their kids into the university as athletes even though they were not legitimate student competitors.After a half day of deliberations, Vavic was found guilty by a federal jury in Boston of fraud and bribery charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.Vavic, 60, accepted the bribes to help parents take advantage of relaxed admission standards for athletes at USC.Attorneys for the ex-coach insisted he never took bribes, and was only trying...

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO