Four-star offensive lineman has Ohio State in final three

After getting the news that Ohio State received a verbal commitment from Lakota West product, Malik Hartford, the Buckeyes some more got news from the other side of town. Lakota East (Middletown, Ohio) offensive lineman, Austin Siereveld has trimmed his list and put Ohio State in the final three.

Siereveld is a four-star prospect and the No. 7 overall rated player in the state of Ohio according to 247Sports. He has good size at 6-5 and over 300 pounds.

The other two schools to join OSU as finalists are a couple of heavyweights. Joining the Bucks in the fight for Siereveld are Alabama and Notre Dame.

Ohio State currently has the crystal ball precdictions in its favor. Should Siereveld pick the Buckeyes, he would join two others from the state of Ohio on the offensive line in Luke Montgomery and Joshua Padilla.

New offensive line coach Justin Frye has a solid start to his recruiting career and will look to keep the Ohio boarders secure with another in-state commitment.

