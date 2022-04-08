Padres lose to Diamondbacks on MLB Opening Day
PHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.
Beer’s blast to deep right field off Craig Stammen spoiled a stellar outing by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who fired six no-hit innings before being pulled with a 2-0 lead after throwing 92 pitches.‘America’s Most Scenic Ballpark’ is in San Diego (and it’s not Petco)
The Padres lost because of a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown. Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen were unable to get an out in the ninth.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
