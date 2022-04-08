ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres lose to Diamondbacks on MLB Opening Day

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Beer’s blast to deep right field off Craig Stammen spoiled a stellar outing by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who fired six no-hit innings before being pulled with a 2-0 lead after throwing 92 pitches.

The Padres lost because of a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown. Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen were unable to get an out in the ninth.

