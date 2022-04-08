Eagles get back on track with win over Vinemont

CADDO — A win over Vinemont on Thursday was a big deal for East Lawrence in more ways than one.

The 11-7 win for the Eagles not only gave them a 1-0 series lead over an area rival, but it also snapped a long losing skid. Since starting the season 9-1 and being ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, East Lawrence had lost eight games in a row. Thursday’s win snapped that streak and got the Eagles back on track.

“We have been playing some tough competition, some against larger schools that we just couldn't match up with pitching-wise,” said East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed. “Getting over the hump and getting back to where we need to be, it feels good.”

East Lawrence wasted no time in taking control of the game as Coleman Garner and Preston Hood combined to drive in two runs in the first inning. The Eagles added two more runs in the second to make it 4-1.

Trouble struck in the third, however, as Garner, the team’s starting pitcher, went down with an injury.

Vinemont took advantage, scoring four runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 5-4 lead.

Garner's absence wouldn't last long though as the star junior demanded, literally, to be put back in the game.

“He’s a competitor, and that’s what it takes in this game,” Reed said. “I was nervous about the situation, but he came to me and said, 'Coach I want the ball,’ so I gave it to him, and he did what he does.”

What Garner did was finish the game with a win on the mound, allowing three hits and three runs with three strikeouts in five innings. He also would make big plays at the plate, knocking in three RBIs, two of which came after he re-entered the game.

“I knew I had to come back and battle for my team because this is a big series for us,” Garner said. “When I went down, all my teammates just kept telling me they needed me and believed in me. I’m lucky to have a coach and team behind me that supports me.”

Lane Smith finished the game with two three hits and two RBIs, while Dawson Terry, Preston Hood and Carson Posey each added two hits and an RBI.

The win gives the Eagles (11-9) a 1-0 series lead over Vinemont with two more games set to take place Saturday.

“That’s big for us,” Reed said. “That gives us momentum and hopefully we can carry it on.”

Reed said despite the team’s unfortunate mid-season skid, their whole season is still in front of them as they make a push for the playoffs.

“The whole message when we’re going through the 'gauntlet,' as we called it, was just trying to get better at what we do. I think we showed that today.”