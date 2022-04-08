Wabash Spring Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene at the Red Rock Canyon Open Space working on a high-angle rescue as of 7:25 P.M. Saturday. Officials with the fire department tell KRDO that a paraglider is stranded about a mile up the Section 16 trailhead. They have two crews on scene, but estimate the rescue will take until about 10:30 P.M.

