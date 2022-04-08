Wabash Spring Fire

Confederate Tribes issues water conservation notice until plant goes back online. A fire Friday, March 18, at the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant left the facility without power and unable to treat water. Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring Public Utilities Manager Chico Holliday witnessed the fire. "That thing was arcing...
COLORADO SPRINGS — A storage unit business became the scene of a fire early Monday morning. Around 3:15 a.m., Colorado Springs police and firefighters responded to Budget Storage, which is located at 4915 Galley Road, after someone saw flames erupting from the business. When first responders arrived, they found a single storage unit on fire. […]
Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a grassfire in the area of U.S. 24 and Fountain Boulevard Friday, officials with the department announced via Twitter. Crews are monitoring hotspots and mitigating a hazard tree. According to officials, no one has been injured. The cause of the fire...
Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire on the 10th floor of the Satellite Hotel, a hybrid hotel/condo, on the east side of the city Monday morning, the fire department tweeted. A fire engine responded to 411 Lakewood Circle around 10:30 a.m. after smoke billowed out of a unit near the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents at a townhome complex evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire sparked inside one of the units. The fire was reported in the 6500 block of Foxdale Circle at 10:30 a.m. The neighborhood is near Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive. Firefighters announced the fire was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday. The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir. #ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene at the Red Rock Canyon Open Space working on a high-angle rescue as of 7:25 P.M. Saturday. Officials with the fire department tell KRDO that a paraglider is stranded about a mile up the Section 16 trailhead. They have two crews on scene, but estimate the rescue will take until about 10:30 P.M.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a Box Elder man who went missing in February was discovered Monday evening in Box Elder Creek. The man was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Anderson. Anderson was reported missing by family members in February. He was last seen walking west from his home.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Motorcycle enthusiasts can enjoy a ride and help raise money for various Veteran related causes. The ‘American Ride for Vets’ is a motorcycle ride that will visit numerous American Legion Posts in the Wabash Valley, it’s being organized by Wayne Newton Post 346.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire call Monday morning at the Satellite Hotel near S. Academy Blvd. and Airport Rd. https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1503412477123567621 According to a tweet from the agency, crews with Engine 8 reported flames showing from the 10th floor of the building on the 400 block
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Six people from two units are safe, but displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Cave Spring. According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to 4200 St. David Court for a report of a commercial structure fire. They found heavy smoke leaving the back of a third-floor unit and declared the situation a working fire.
BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — People showed their support for local fire fighters Saturday morning. It marked the return of the annual Baxter Springs Fire Department Auxiliary biscuits and gravy fundraiser. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Funds for the donation-based event will go towards buying new equipment for the fire department. Last […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department wants to warn you about a scam that has made its way to the Wabash Valley. The scam is a random number texting you. The text includes a picture of a female acting as she knows you. The department says there have...
Wabash, Indiana – The Wabash County YMCA is proud to announce the upcoming Lunch and Learn Program. The Lunch and Learn Program is free for the community and begins on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12:15-1:00 PM. at the Wabash County YMCA, 500 S Cass St in Wabash. Participants...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four paid firefighters for Wabash Township were sworn in at the Rat Pak in Downtown Lafayette Sunday evening. News 18 spoke with chief and a state representative about the occasion. "There's a long journey ahead of us, and I think that we're in a place...
DULUTH — Do you want to slide down a dinosaur’s tail, climb in a tree house or swing from a pirate’s ship?. The city of Duluth is looking for creative designs for a piece of “playable art” for a downtown playground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
