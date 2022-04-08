Morrison triples, drives in 3 as Lindsay Lane downs Athens Bible

ATHENS — Max Morrison tripled and drove in three runs as Lindsay Lane rolled past Athens Bible School 12-5 on Thursday.

Athens Bible scored single runs in the first and second innings before Lindsay Lane erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the second to seize control. After the Trojans trimmed the lead to 7-5, Lindsay Lane scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Mason Burns singled and drove in two runs for Lindsay Lane, while Alexander Cook added two hits and one RBI. Sam Hogue doubled and drove in one run.

Ben Frasier pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out four.

Cody Graviett and Eli Olree had two hits and one RBI each for Athens Bible. Patrick Johnson had one hit and one RBI and Walker Brand had two singles.

--

Decatur Heritage 18, Hatton 15: Nash Rippen went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, once a grand slam, and eight RBIs for Decatur Heritage.

Bryant Sparkman had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, and Bo Solley homered and drove in two runs. Cole O’Brien had two hits and three RBIs. Solley pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win.

Braden Stafford homered, singled and drove in three runs for Hatton. Will Steadman had three hits and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Owen Brackin added two hits and two RBIs. Parker Huff had three singles and drove in one run.

--

Elkmont 14, Brewer 3: Ty Roberts had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs to lead Elkmont.

Mykell Murrah and Curtis Hobbs had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Ryan Boyd, Shane Boger and Bryson Miller added a hit and two RBIs each.

Corder Hobbs picked up the win for Elkmont, allowing one unearned run on two hits over five innings of work. He struck out two and walked one.

Logan Powers and Kade George had one RBI each for Brewer.

--

Brewer 4, Elkmont 3: Brayden Murphy singled home Eli Matkin in the bottom of the eighth inning to salvage a doubleheader split for Brewer.

Hunter Knighten had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for Brewer, while Justin Brooks added a hit and one RBI. Murphy pitched one inning to earn the win, striking out the side.

Murrah homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Elkmont. Chance Pepper had two hits.

--

Clements 9, Mae Jemison 1: Jacob Fudge homered and drove in two runs for Clements.

Brayden Smith had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI for the Colts and Brady Moore had a hit and two RBIs. Ian Ezell singled twice and drove in two runs and Mason Butler had three hits.

Moore pitched five innings for the win, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

--

Priceville 12, Randolph 1: Wes Walker led Priceville with two doubles and three RBIs.

Robert Munive had one hit and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Zack Chaney added a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Jackson Prickett singled twice and drove in one run, and Ty Parker had one hit and two RBIs.

JoJo Garrison pitched three hitless innings to earn the win, striking out five while walking one.

--

Brooks 7, West Limestone 4: Braxton Griffin doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Limestone.

Colin Patterson had three hits and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Aidan Smith added a singled and one RBI. Owen Lauderdale had two hits.

Caleb Campbell and Kyler Murks had one hit and one RBI each for Brooks. Christian Chatterton pitched five innings for the win.

--

SOFTBALL

--

Decatur Heritage 10, Woodville 0: Marissa Adams was nearly unhittable for Decatur Heritage on Thursday, allowing just one single in a win over Woodville.

Adams finished with seven strikeouts and no walks, throwing 42 of 60 pitches for strikes.

Adams and Lydia Williams had two hits and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Sarah Burchell added a double and one RBI.

--

Decatur Heritage 20, Woodville 4: Bri Tyson went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Decatur Heritage in the second game of a doubleheader.

Williams had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs, and Carlie Cagle had one hit and four RBIs. Burchell had three singles and drove in one run. Aliyuh Jones was the winning pitcher.

--

Austin 10, James Clemens 0: Arianna Attalla pitched six shutout innings for Austin to earn the win, striking out six while allowing three hits and three walks.

Kenley Hilleary had three hits, including a triple, and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Katie Bracken added a hit and three RBIs. Katie Davis tripled, singled and drove in one run, and Claire Wright had three hits.

--

Elkmont 15, Tanner 0: Abbie Broadway tossed a four-inning no-hitter for Elkmont, striking out five while giving up one walk.

Broadway helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lily Lowery had two triples and three RBIs for the Red Devils and Mary Joyce Woodfin tripled, doubled and drove in three runs.

Alyssa Harwell had two hits and one RBI for Elkmont, while Brylee Boger added a hit and two RBIs.

--

Elkmont 6, East Limestone 4: Rayne Rozell went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for Elkmont.

Broadway had a pair of doubles and one RBI, while Harwell and Boger added one RBI each. Broadway pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, giving up three runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Miami Wilcox had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for East Limestone. Natalee Jones doubled and drove in two runs and Grace Bielat had one hit and one RBI.

--

Hatton 7, Gordo 0: Ashlyn Potter pitched five shutout innings to earn the win for Hatton, allowing just three hits while striking out four.

Bradyn Mitchell led the Hatton offense with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Chloe Gargis added two hits and one RBI. Kailyn Quails singled and drove in two runs and Potter had a pair of singles.

--

Curry 8, Hatton 0: Quails and Mitchell had one hit each for Hatton.

Kylee Trotter had two hits and two RBIs for Curry. Alena Howse pitched four innings to pick up the win for the Yellow Jackets.

--

Athens Bible School 18, Lindsay Lane 3: Bailey Davis had three hits and two RBIs in a big win for Athens Bible.

Claire Holt had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Destiny Burns added two hits and three RBIs. Cana Vining, Kaylee Carter and Ragan Hamm had two hits and two RBIs each.

Vining pitched three innings for the win, allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

--

Bob Jones 6, Athens 2: Katie Simon and Emily Simon had one hit and one RBI each for Athens.

Morgan Stiles had two hits for the Golden Eagles and Molly Gilbert had one hit.

--

Soccer

--

Decatur girls 10, Hartselle 0: Bonnie Frost scored her 100th career goal for Decatur on Thursday, finishing with four total goals as the Red Raiders rolled past rival Hartselle.

Leah South also scored four goals for Decatur, while Yoshari Chavez and Maggie Rosencrance added one goal each. Kacey Powell was in goal for the shutout.

Decatur continues play on Tuesday at Cullman.