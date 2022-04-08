Health Watch and how to manage stress

Bad news is nothing new, but these days we seem to be dealing with more upsetting headlines, information overload, and doom-scrolling rabbit holes than ever before. The sheer number of distressing, coinciding events to keep up with right now is troubling and anxiety-inducing in its own right, but we've also never had more access or exposure to information than we do right now thanks to the internet, social media, and the 24/7 news cycle. It's a blessing if you need to research a fascinating subject—it's an overwhelming, head-spinning, and sometimes depressing curse if you're just trying to keep up with the times.

