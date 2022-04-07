Justice Sueing to return to Ohio State

Well, that decision didn’t take long.

It was widely reported that Ohio State forward Justice Sueing would be returning for a sixth year of eligibility, but that his college of choice was still not determined. It was thought that he was leaning toward returning to the Buckeyes, but the door was a bit ajar for the Honolulu, Hawaii, native to play elsewhere.

But that won’t happen. Sueing announced his decision to remain at Ohio State in a release on his Twitter page Thursday, telling Buckeye Nation there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

It was no doubt good news for a team in need of experience and scoring, something Sueing should bring to the table with his return on an inexperienced and unproven bunch.

Sueing was expected to be a bit part of things in this past season, but an abdominal injury kept him out of all but two games and derailed the chance of seeing him continue his development in the Big Ten.

Now, we’ll get to see what type of player he might be for Ohio State this upcoming season and we’re all here for it.

