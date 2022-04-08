ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Crypto and gaming collide in high-risk 'play-to-earn' economies

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6e9z_0f32kEjf00
In-game assets called 'Axies' are seen in this undated handout image from the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity, which is owned by Sky Mavis. Sky Mavis/Handout via REUTERS

April 8 (Reuters) - Jarindr Thitadilaka says he made as much as $2,000 a month last year from his collection of digital pets, which he would breed and send into battle to win cryptocurrencies.

The 28-year-old from Bangkok was playing Axie Infinity, one of a new breed of blockchain-based online games, dubbed "play-to-earn", which blend entertainment with financial speculation.

These games can make for lucrative businesses amid the hype around NFTs and virtual worlds, attracting millions of players plus billions of dollars from investors who see the games as a way to introduce more people to cryptocurrency.

In Axie Infinity, users buy virtual blob-like creatures with varying attributes as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens - digital assets whose owner is recorded on the blockchain - for anything from tens of dollars to hundreds of thousands. read more

Players can then use the pets to earn money by winning battles, as well as creating new pets, whose value depends on their rarity. The assets can be traded with other players on the platform, which says it has about 1.5 million daily users.

"It's not just a game any more. It's more like an ecosystem," said Thitadilaka. "You can even call it a country, right?"

The dangers of this speculative ecosystem, and the largely unregulated crypto gaming industry, were brought into sudden focus last week when Axie Infinity was hit by a $615 million heist. Hackers targeted a part of the system used to transfer cryptocurrency in and out of the game. read more

Axie Infinity's Vietnam-based owner, Sky Mavis, said it would reimburse the lost money through a combination of its own balance sheet funds and $150 million raised by investors including cryptocurrency exchange Binance and venture capital firm a16z. read more

Sky Mavis' co-founder Aleksander Larsen told Reuters that if he could do things differently, he would have focused more on security when growing the game, which was launched in 2018.

"We were running 100 miles per hour, basically, to even get to this point," he said. "The trade-offs we made maybe weren't the ideal ones."

The hack, one of the biggest crypto heists ever, shone a light on play-to-earn games, a young world largely unknown outside crypto and gaming circles, that's becoming big business.

Players spent $4.9 billion on NFTs in games last year, according to market tracker DappRadar, representing around 3% of the global gaming industry. Although demand has cooled since a peak last November, gaming NFTs have still racked up $484 million in sales so far in 2022. read more

Investor interest in NFT-based games has also ballooned, with projects attracting $4 billion of venture capital funding last year, up from $80,000 in 2020, DappRadar said.

"There's so many users who want to interact with the tech," said Larsen, adding that Axie Infinity's revenues exceeded $1.3 billion last year. "It's like you found a new continent ... like finding America all over again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHqjZ_0f32kEjf00
Monthly sales of gaming-related NFTs

HAVES AND HAVE NOTS

Adding layers of complexity, unofficial financial networks have also emerged around these games, as some players leverage their coveted in-game possessions for further gain.

Thitadilaka in Thailand decided last July that he wanted make more money than he could by simply playing on his own, so he and his friends decided to form what's known in gaming lingo as a "guild". They allowed their NFTs to be used by people who wanted to play Axie Infinity for free, without investing in an asset, and took a cut of any winnings in return.

This model is commonplace across play-to-earn games. Thitadilaka said his guild, GuildFi, grew into a network with 3,000 Axie Infinity players who split their earnings with the asset-owners 50:50. Thitadilaka now runs GuildFi as a full-time job and the company has raised $146 million from investors.

Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and the Philippines have emerged as some of the hottest global gaming hubs.

Teriz Pia, who is 25 and lives in Manila, quit her job as a pre-school teacher last June after her brother founded a play-to-earn gaming guild, Real Deal Guild.

Now she says she makes as much as $20,000 a month through her network of more than 300 players across multiple games, plus other crypto assets.

For Axie Infinity Pia lets her players keep 70%, while she takes a 30% cut. In another play-to-earn game, Pegaxy, where players buy and trade NFTs of virtual horses to compete in races to win crypto tokens, she splits it 60:40.

"I don't call them workers. I just call them my friends, or my scholars," she said. "The salary in the Philippines if you're a teacher ... I'm a college graduate, I'm an educator, but it's not enough. I never imagined that I could earn this kind of money."

But Pia cautioned that it was a dangerous business.

"There's a lot of risk. When I'm investing in a new game ... being a member of Real Deal Guild, we have a partnership team, we have researchers, but at the end of the day, it's still crypto, it's still a risk."

One of the biggest play-to-earn networks, Yield Guild Games, said it had 10,000 Axie Infinity players as of the fourth quarter of 2021 who kept 70% of their earnings and had received $11.7 million in total.

Australian-based Corey Wilton, 25, founded Pegaxy, which he says has about 160,000 daily users. He estimates that 95% of users of play-to-earn games participate as "renters", generating revenue without owning the assets, while 5% are asset owners.

'HOW PEOPLE GET HURT'

Legal experts warn there is no safety net for players who effectively invest in risky assets, leaving them highly vulnerable should a project fail or the market for the assets dry up.

As global regulators seek to get to grips with cryptocurrencies themselves, there is little oversight of NFTs or the relatively niche offshoot of play-to-earn games, which typically use in-game crypto tokens that can then be cashed out into traditional money.

"Storing any value in projects like this is risky. The earning in play to earn, blockchain-based games is often through rewards paid in the native token of the project," said David Lee, cryptocurrency associate at London-based law firm Fladgate.

"There are no guaranteed values of either the token or the in-game asset as their value is often determined by supply and demand in the market. This means there can be significant volatility in the price and, if the project becomes less popular or is abandoned, then there is a potential for the assets to become worthless."

Yet advocates of these games say success is built upon a combination of factors such as skill, strategy and luck.

"There is definitely money to be made, but there is also money to be lost here," Pegaxy's Wilton added. "Play to earn should not be confused with charity, that's how people get hurt."

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Online Games#Big Business#Video Game
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

The ongoing cryptocurrency market crash has erased $1 trillion in wealth. Solana and Terra are two of the most popular DeFi ecosystems in the blockchain industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Motley Fool

Janet Yellen Warns of Coming Crypto Regulation

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Terra (LUNA) Acquiring $100,000,000 of Top Ethereum Competitor After Selecting Bitcoin As Primary Reserve Asset

Public blockchain Terra (LUNA) is buying $100 million worth of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens to boost its Terra USD (UST) stablecoin reserves. Terra says that the agreement between Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organization built to support Terra, and the Avalanche Foundation for the over-the-counter sale of AVAX will make the crypto asset the second UST reserve after Bitcoin (BTC).
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Fortune

Binance.US, an offshoot of the world’s largest crypto exchange, just raised $200 million to steal market share in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Binance.US, the California-based affiliate of the world's largest crypto exchange, has raised $200 million in a fundraising round valuing the company at over $4.5 billion the company announced Wednesday—padding a war chest the Binance spinoff needs to steal market share in the U.S.
MARKETS
CNET

Is the US Developing a Digital Dollar? This Week's Top Bitcoin & Crypto News

Welcome to Nonfungible Tidbits, a weekly roundup of news in crypto, NFTs and their related realms. Our lead story this week is the possibility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency or 'digital dollar.' We'll also cover the million-dollar NFT of a cartoon rock that accidentally sold for less than a penny and declining Google searches for NFTs.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment Says Ethereum (ETH) Close to ‘Opportunity Zone’ – But There’s a Catch

Cryptocurrency market intelligence platform Santiment is revealing bullish prospects for the second-largest crypto asset by value. In a new blog post, Santiment says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric of Ethereum (ETH) over the past seven days (7D) shows that ETH is near the “opportunity zone” where typically the price bottoms out.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Coinbase Suspends Crypto Purchases Through India’s UPI; CLabs to Work With eCurrency to Bring DeFi to CBDC

Only five crypto companies are on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) temporary registration list, meaning they’re able to trade while their applications are being considered, CoinDesk reported Friday (April 8). The companies in question are CEX.I0, Copper Technologies, GlobalBlock, Revolut and Moneybrain. While the temporary registration list...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy