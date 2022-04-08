Chase Elliott talks about racing at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has had some recent success at ‘the Paperclip,’ but it didn’t start that way.Derek Griffith talks about racing for Sam Hunt Racing
Elliott got a rough start in his first run at the Martinsville Speedway, but recently he saw some success as he’s had four top-10 finishes in the last five races at Martinsville, including a win back in November 2020. Elliott also had a truck series win in April 2017.CONTINUING COVERAGE: Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary
“I feel like I have a very, very minute piece of Martinsville on the count of what all has gone on there. I mean, it’s a great race track. It’s a place that has been a part of our sport for a very long time and I anticipate it will be that way for many years after I’m gone,” said Elliott. “It’s rightfully so, I think it’s a place that belongs, it has really delivered in terms of excitement and a good show throughout the entirety of its lifetime. I look forward to racing there for many more years.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.
Comments / 0