ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Chase Elliott talks about racing at Martinsville Speedway

By Jermaine Ferrell
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se71e_0f32jOWi00

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has had some recent success at ‘the Paperclip,’ but it didn’t start that way.

Derek Griffith talks about racing for Sam Hunt Racing

Elliott got a rough start in his first run at the Martinsville Speedway, but recently he saw some success as he’s had four top-10 finishes in the last five races at Martinsville, including a win back in November 2020. Elliott also had a truck series win in April 2017.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary

“I feel like I have a very, very minute piece of Martinsville on the count of what all has gone on there. I mean, it’s a great race track. It’s a place that has been a part of our sport for a very long time and I anticipate it will be that way for many years after I’m gone,” said Elliott. “It’s rightfully so, I think it’s a place that belongs, it has really delivered in terms of excitement and a good show throughout the entirety of its lifetime. I look forward to racing there for many more years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR Sports Sitdown: FOX Sports NASCAR Racing Host Kaitlyn Vincie

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kaitlyn Vincie is a co-host of NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s daily NASCAR news and information program, and NASCAR RACEDAY, its NASCAR CUP SERIES studio prerace show, roles she assumed in 2020. In addition, she continues to host FS1’s NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES prerace show, NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS, a role she first […]
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
FOX Sports

William Byron and family celebrate emotional day at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Typically, Martinsville Speedway brings out heated emotions from drivers. In a relatively tame race Saturday night, it brought out emotions of joy and triumph from beyond the driver in victory lane. William Byron captured the Blue Emu 400 at the track where his mother, Dana, suffered...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spent the Afternoon Watching the Masters Ahead of Martinsville Xfinity Qualifying

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sole NASCAR race of the 2022 season. Just as the drivers were preparing for the Martinsville Speedway, however, rain and wind blew through the Virginia race track, throwing off Thursday’s schedule on the track. Luckily, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has an incredible setup inside his motorhome and was able to wait out the rain in style – lounging on a couch while watching The Masters.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Spun

Denny Hamlin Sounds Off On 23XI Racing: Fans React

23XI Racing made a big move prior to the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, adding a second driver alongside Bubba Wallace. So far, though, the move has not paid off. 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan haven’t been very happy with the performance of their team in recent weeks.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Griffith
Person
Chase Elliott
Autoweek.com

How William Byron Won the NASCAR Cup Race at Martinsville

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott leads the first 185 laps and sweeps the stages. Byron was cruising to victory until a crash five laps from the end set up a green-white-checkered flag finish. Joey Logano grabs second but comes up short of is first win of 2022. For much of...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX8 News

Charlotte-native William Byron wins Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The first night race of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cakewalk for Hendrick Motorsports—until a late caution sent the race to overtime, that is.  But Charlotte-native William Byron survived a final restart and a mistake on the white-flag lap to win Saturday night’s Blue-Emu […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinsville Speedway#Race Track#Speedway Motorsports#Paperclip#Nexstar Media Inc
Racing News

Martinsville Starting Lineup: April 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Martinsville Speedway; Practice times included. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Martinsville, Virginia. Today, drivers took to the Martinsville Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid. View Martinsville Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series...
WFXR

Minor in custody after Danville department store fire

UPDATE 11:51 a.m. (4/4/22): An adolescent has been taken into custody after being accused of setting a fire at a Danville department store on Friday afternoon. Officials say the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office and Virginia State Police determined the fire — which was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Ballou Park […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia: The state with the most Confederate memorials

(STACKER) — Dozens of Confederate memorials around the United States were taken down on the heels of a 2015 mass shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, carried out by American white supremacist Dylann Roof, who murdered nine Black parishioners including the church’s pastor. Two years later, in defiance of plans to take down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Derek Griffith talks about racing for Sam Hunt Racing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WFXR) — On Friday night, drivers from NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will race under the lights at the Martinsville Speedway. While the field includes hall of famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., it also includes a relative unknown who is racing for an owner that happens to share the same name as a country musician. “I […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy