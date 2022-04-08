Chase Elliott talks about racing at Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has had some recent success at ‘the Paperclip,’ but it didn’t start that way.

Elliott got a rough start in his first run at the Martinsville Speedway, but recently he saw some success as he’s had four top-10 finishes in the last five races at Martinsville, including a win back in November 2020. Elliott also had a truck series win in April 2017.

“I feel like I have a very, very minute piece of Martinsville on the count of what all has gone on there. I mean, it’s a great race track. It’s a place that has been a part of our sport for a very long time and I anticipate it will be that way for many years after I’m gone,” said Elliott. “It’s rightfully so, I think it’s a place that belongs, it has really delivered in terms of excitement and a good show throughout the entirety of its lifetime. I look forward to racing there for many more years.”

