ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fantastic Beasts and where to cancel them: how the Wizarding World lost its magic

By Ryan Gilbey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7P1c_0f32iIKz00

How quaint it feels now to look back on the sort of low-level furore with which JK Rowling once had to contend. In 2009, Matt Latimer, a former speech writer for George W Bush, claimed in his book Speech-less: Tales of a White House Survivor that the Harry Potter creator had been dropped from consideration for the presidential medal of freedom because of suspicions in the administration that her books “encouraged witchcraft” . What the Wizarding World wouldn’t give today for a controversy of that stripe: one that doesn’t result in lost revenue, accusations of hate speech, and the previously unimaginable spectacle of Vladimir Putin declaring that he knows how Rowling feels .

It is in this volatile climate that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third in the Harry Potter spin-off series, is being released. The movie begins with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen) slinking into a tearoom, his nose twitching. “Can you smell it?” he hisses. “The stench ?” He is referring to the aroma of the muggles – non-magic folk, that is – seated all around him, but anyone who has been paying attention to the fortunes of the once-invulnerable Wizarding World would be forgiven for reading the line as a commentary on the franchise itself.

Rather like the fantastic beasts catalogued by the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), the problems facing the series come in assorted shapes and sizes. One of its stars, Johnny Depp, who played Grindelwald at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts film and throughout the second, was asked to leave by Warner Bros after losing his libel case against the Sun newspaper, which had referred to him as a “wife-beater” following accusations of domestic violence made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Two years ago, another of the film’s stars, Ezra Miller, was videoed grabbing a woman by the throat in a bar in Reykjavik. Last week, the actor was arrested for disorderly conduct in a Hawaii karaoke bar; reports from the same night allege that Miller burst into a private residence and threatened the couple living there.

This all occurred alongside the controversy that has swirled around Rowling over the past few years, ever since a long essay she wrote about her gender-critical feminism put her at the centre of the row about trans rights. The world of Harry Potter and its Fantastic Beasts spin-offs has undoubtedly been marred by this. The question now is whether the damage is irrevocable, and even severe enough to kill off future projects. Anna Smith, a film critic and host of the podcast Girls on Film , concedes that the franchise has taken a few knocks. “The fact that both these things have happened to people involved in Fantastic Beasts has cast a bit of a pall over the series for some audiences,” she says. “I’m not sure they will prove catastrophic, however. There are probably enough people keen on the series who don’t know, or care, what Film Twitter is saying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0Amo_0f32iIKz00
JK Rowling at the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in London. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

The novelist Joanna Nadin, who has written more than 90 books for children and adults including the bestselling Worst Class in the World series, believes the significance of Rowling’s comments is far more wide-reaching than that. “It isn’t just Film Twitter or even YA Twitter,” she says. “These conversations go on among young people whenever the books or films are mentioned. She has tarnished her own brand as far as huge numbers of them are concerned.”

For evidence, check out the online response to Emma Watson’s appearance on stage at last month’s Bafta ceremony, where the actor amplified her previously stated message of support for the trans community by telling an appreciative audience: “I’m here for all of the witches.”

“The reason Emma Watson’s Bafta comment went viral is because this isn’t a limited issue,” says Nadin. “This is something millions of people are invested in. The young people I’ve worked with in the last five years, many of whom are trans, feel betrayed by someone who was a guiding light to them, who gave them a place to feel safe, where ‘difference’ was celebrated. Now we don’t use Rowling’s name or work in the classroom.”

Even before its current travails, there was a rinky-dink quality to the Fantastic Beasts franchise. From one angle, the idea of announcing a five-film cycle at the get-go felt like a mark of hubris (if we’re being grand about it) or an act of cynical exploitation (if we’re not). Rowling published the Harry Potter spin-off book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2001 to raise money for Comic Relief. Once the initial film, for which she received her first solo screenwriting credit, reached cinemas, it was not altogether clear that there was enough material for a single movie, let alone the other four that she had promised (or threatened, depending on your point of view). Extrapolating a threadbare story from what was originally a slim encyclopaedia of outlandish creatures had resulted in something very close to a two-hour game of Pokémon Go.

Released in 2016, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie contained pluses – including fine, intense work from Samantha Morton as an anti-magic preacher and Miller as her troubled son, Credence – but one distinct minus was Redmayne, whose mannered, ingratiating performance made Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump look like a study in Bressonian realism. Eyes darting diffidently, mouth semi-agape in a love-me pout, he seemed to be channelling Michael Crawford in Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em.

The reviews were generally kind, though, with audiences even kinder: the film grossed $814m worldwide (on a budget of $180m). But by the time the second movie, subtitled The Crimes of Grindelwald, rolled around two years later, the tenor had changed. The trade paper Variety declared that “real magic is in short supply”; the Telegraph diagnosed “one of the gravest cases of prequel-itis since Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”; and the Financial Times dismissed the picture as “a fatigued special effects show”, advising the film-makers to “abort any thought of Fantastic Beasts 3”. The budget for the second movie had risen to $200m but the international box-office was down to $654m. Not yet calamitous, perhaps, but cause for concern – and a sign that the Harrymoon was over. And the pre-release box office estimates suggest that Dumbledore will take at less than half of Grindelwald.

What has changed in the interim? Moviegoers have certainly started to react more strongly to the suspicion that they’re being sold a pup, as proved by the audience exodus from the Divergent franchise (the third episode, Allegiant, tanked so badly that a proposed fourth was scrapped), as well as the decline in enthusiasm for the rebooted Terminator series, where the subtitle of the final one – Dark Fate – said it all.

Could it be that the days of flogging a dead franchise are numbered, now that audiences not only have so many other viewing options, but such an array of platforms on which to make their displeasure felt? Disney’s approach to Star Wars illustrated that no movie cycle is too big to fail. The studio came a cropper in 2018 with Solo: A Star Wars Story, which became, as Vanity Fair put it at the time , “officially the first Star Wars movie to flop”. Two years later, the Disney CEO, Bob Iger, shouldered responsibility. “I think the mistake that I made – I take the blame – was a little too much, too fast,” he told the Hollywood Reporter , before confirming that “you can expect some slowdown”.

The most deleterious effect on the Wizarding World has been caused not so much by lacklustre product – Fantastic Beasts still has fans in abundance – but by Rowling herself. Warner Bros appeared to acknowledge as much when it issued a Secrets of Dumbledore trailer last year in which her name was invisible to the naked eye . Previous trailers had put the novelist front and centre; the first Fantastic Beasts trailer included a title card dominated by her name (“JK Rowling invites you”) while The Crimes of Grindelwald featured one announcing the new film “from writer JK Rowling”. When it came time to whet appetites for the third episode, she had become the dirty secret in The Secrets of Dumbledore, relegated to the small print at the bottom of the screen.

That move seemed consistent with last year’s reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts , which included no new interview footage from Rowling. Screen time went instead to the stars of the original franchise: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, all of whom had already distanced themselves publicly from Rowling, and declared their solidarity with the trans community. Redmayne, too, was vocal in his opposition to her vie ws. “I disagree with Jo’s comments,” he said in 2020. “Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid.”

When you’ve got the stars of your own franchise lining up to contradict you, and Putin trying to align himself with your travails at the height of his hostilities against Ukraine (he compared the west’s attempts to “cancel” Russia, as he put it, with the treatment of Rowling by “fans of so-called gender freedoms”) then some kind of cosmic recalibration must surely be in order. Even those who remain entirely sympathetic to Rowling can’t fail to acknowledge that it is she who is preventing the smooth continuation of the Wizarding World. To use horror movie parlance, the call is coming from inside the house.

Regardless of the Rowling controversy, The Secrets of Dumbledore looks unlikely to bring about any miraculous upswing in the franchise’s standing. Common criticisms that the second movie was all world-building and no characterisation, or that Rowling had cluttered up the first two films with obfuscatory detail, seemed to hit home: for this third one, Steve Kloves, who scripted the entire Harry Potter series, is credited as co-writer. A steadier hand on the tiller would be hard to find, though it hasn’t resulted in an improved viewing experience. The new film feels simultaneously leaden and inconsequential, lacking the depth, clarity or calibre of ideas to justify a two-and-a-half-hour screen time.

The good news for Warner Bros is that the Harry Potter brand, distinct from Fantastic Beasts, appears insulated from retroactive harm. Interest in the original property shows no sign of waning, even among those fans who have abandoned their allegiance to Rowling. The stage hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to dominate Broadway and the West End, while last summer’s reunion documentary went down a storm on HBO Max, where a live-action Harry Potter spin-off series is in the early planning stages. “It’s interesting to see the generation who grew up with the books and films ‘owning’ them now,” says Nadin. “They’re able to say: ‘These belong to us, not her’ and remove her from the picture, which is, I think, a healthy attitude.”

But while Harry Potter seems ringfenced by the goodwill of loyal fans, the future of Fantastic Beasts is less certain. David Yates, who has directed every Wizarding World movie since Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007, confirmed recently that Rowling hasn’t yet started work on the fourth script in the series. Holding fire on that first draft until the takings are in for The Secrets of Dumbledore seems prudent. Unless any graduates of Hogwarts know of a spell suitable for laundering a sullied film franchise, this is a beast that may yet be put out of its misery.

• This article was amended on 8 April 2022 to rephrase a sentence that inadvertently appeared to downplay the actions of Depp and Miller, and to remove a description of a person that was not relevant to the story.

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is released on 7 April in Australia, 8 April in the UK, and 15 April in the US.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel’s new Wolverine actor may have just been found

One of the most exciting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors concerns Hugh Jackman. Like Tom Cruise and John Krasinski, Jackman’s name keeps coming up in connection to the Doctor Strange sequel. The upcoming Marvel movie will feature at least one X-Men team member, so it’s a great place to see Wolverine pop up, even if it’s not going to be the Wolverine from the main MCU timeline.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Ezra Miller
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Beasts#White House
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

235K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy