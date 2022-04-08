Minnesota Weather: Sunshine For Twins Opener, But Winds’ll Keep Things Cool

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunshine is in store Friday for the Twins home opener, which was postponed a day due to Thursday’s wintry weather.

First pitch at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis is set for 3:10 p.m., and WCCO-TV meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the game against the Seattle Mariners will begin under cloudy skies. However, the clouds are expected to clear as the game progresses. By the time the game ends, Twins fans will be looking for their sunglasses for the commute home.

Temperatures through the afternoon will be warmer than they have been over recent days. However, it’ll still feel cooler due to winds blowing between 15 and 20 mph.

“So even though we will hit around 40 this afternoon (depending on sun timing) the ‘feels like’ temps will be more like the upper 20s to lower 30s,” O’Connor said. “Chilly home opener!”

While 40 degrees will mark a warmup from Thursday’s wet and cold weather, it’s still roughly 10 degrees colder than the average daytime high for the Twin Cities this time of year.

But the warming will continue into the weekend. Saturday looks to be sunny with temperatures around 50 degrees, which is only slightly below average. The winds will also die down. Sunday is expected to be even warmer, with temperatures in the mid-50s, although the clouds will return.