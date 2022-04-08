ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine For Twins Opener, But Winds’ll Keep Things Cool

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XgJl_0f32i7iF00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunshine is in store Friday for the Twins home opener, which was postponed a day due to Thursday’s wintry weather.

First pitch at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis is set for 3:10 p.m., and WCCO-TV meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the game against the Seattle Mariners will begin under cloudy skies. However, the clouds are expected to clear as the game progresses. By the time the game ends, Twins fans will be looking for their sunglasses for the commute home.

Temperatures through the afternoon will be warmer than they have been over recent days. However, it’ll still feel cooler due to winds blowing between 15 and 20 mph.

“So even though we will hit around 40 this afternoon (depending on sun timing) the ‘feels like’ temps will be more like the upper 20s to lower 30s,” O’Connor said. “Chilly home opener!”

While 40 degrees will mark a warmup from Thursday’s wet and cold weather, it’s still roughly 10 degrees colder than the average daytime high for the Twin Cities this time of year.

But the warming will continue into the weekend. Saturday looks to be sunny with temperatures around 50 degrees, which is only slightly below average. The winds will also die down. Sunday is expected to be even warmer, with temperatures in the mid-50s, although the clouds will return.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Spring Storm Could Bring Plowable Snow To Minnesota

Posted March 27. Click here for updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  Another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow. The system is currently swirling out over the Pacific Ocean, and it’s too soon to tell how exactly it’ll impact Minnesota during the last days of March. The storm is expected to hit the state Tuesday night and last through Thursday night. In short, get ready for a messy middle of the week. Good morning! Somehow Sunday is starting colder than Saturday, but highs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: April Can’t Shake Winter, With Another Sloppy Storm System Brewing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another messy weather system is moving towards Minnesota, which will bring a mix of rain and snow again mid-week. The WCCO Weather Team says while the Twin Cities almost reached 60 degrees Sunday, it was significantly colder up north, where they’ll be dealing with rain showers that could turn into snow during the overnight hours into Monday. Less than an inch should accumulate in most places, though communities like Grand Rapids, Ely and Grand Marais could see a little bit more. Temperatures will be similar on Monday, and it’ll be breezy and partly cloudy again. (credit: CBS) The weather will take a turn on Tuesday, as a major storm will be moving through. Expect widespread precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday, with strong winds arriving on Wednesday. There is also a chance of severe weather Tuesday in extreme southern Minnesota. Winds will howl from Thursday through Friday, with speeds in excess of 55 mph expected. Temperatures will also plummet into the 20s and 30s, and snow showers will fall on Thursday in the metro. After the storm moves out, temps will fall well below average. Easter weekend is looking to be quiet and less cold.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

An impressive storm system remains on track to deliver Mother Nature's full gamut to Minnesota Tuesday through Friday this week. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday in the region – a tornado outbreak is expected all the way from Iowa to Texas – and the cold side of the storm system will deliver a nasty blizzard to North Dakota and perhaps northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The News

Big, slow-moving storm grinding over Minnesota

A soggy, windy, nasty stretch begins. Our slow moving low brings rain today, snow in northern Minnesota and a mix of rain and snow for all tomorrow and Thursday. Winds will also remain high through early Saturday. Milder weather and sunshine still on track for the weekend. Weather is sponsored...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco Tv#The Seattle Mariners
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Power 96

This Wahlberg Brother Is Coming To Minnesota Tomorrow For A Meet And Greet

Maybe we should have gone with 'meat' and greet for this appearance by a Wahlberg brother here in Minnesota. Chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Minnesota tomorrow for a meet and greet with fans of Wahlburgers. Fans of the burger joint will have to be in Maple Grove right before rush hour begins for the chance to meet and greet Chef Paul at Wahlburgers, for those looking at maybe catching a meal at the restaurant should note that reservations for dining at the time of his appearance will not be taken.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy