Betty White's personal items go up for auction, including art pieces, jewelry and red carpet dresses

You could own a personal item that belonged to the late Betty White.

Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills is auctioning off art pieces, jewelry, red carpet dresses and awards that belonged to the iconic comedic actress and "Golden Girl."

All items come from her homes in Brentwood and Carmel.

The entire collection is valued at between one and $2 million dollars.

The auction is set for Sept. 23-25, 2022, but the items are now on display at the auction house,