Dior Plans Show in Seoul for Women’s Pre-Fall Collection

Click here to read the full article.

BOOKSMART: Are Dior and Jisoo getting ready to break the internet again? The French fashion house said Friday it is staging its first fashion show in South Korea on April 30, with a side of education to boot.

Dior plans to hold a runway show for Maria Grazia Chiuri ’s pre-fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection on the picturesque grounds of Ewha Womans University, a private women’s university in Seoul, founded in 1886, that is one of the world’s largest female educational institutes. The collection was unveiled online in December .

It marks only the second time Dior is presenting its women’s pre-fall line on the runway, following an event in Shanghai last year , and comes as the house is ramping up its schedule of physical displays. In May, it plans to stage its first runway show for the men’s spring line, which is also a pre-collection, in Los Angeles.

As part of its Women@Dior mentoring program, launched in 2017, Dior is partnering with Ewha on educational programs and events designed to inspire and nurture future leaders, and empower women to promote gender equality in the community.

“The house is delighted to be part of creating history in such an energetic and dynamic country, collaborating with the local communities, while showcasing Dior’s visions and core values through a fashion show,” it said in a statement.

Dior has 12 women’s stores in South Korea, including its House of Dior flagship, opened in 2015 in Seoul , and five men’s stores. It has staged a number of exhibitions in the country, and has further ramped up its visibility through its relationship with Jisoo, who last year was named as its new global ambassador for fashion and beauty.

Dior and the Blackpink singer have scored the top social media post during Paris Fashion Week for the last two seasons, according to data and insights firm Launchmetrics. It tallied $1.74 million in media impact value for an Instagram post of the Korean pop star standing under the giant Dior logo at the brand’s fall 2022 fashion show, wearing an outfit reminiscent of a school uniform.

SEE ALSO:

Dior Hosts Women@Dior Dream Global Conference at UNESCO

Dior and Kim Jones Are Staging a Show in L.A. on May 19

Dior Rewrites the Luxury Rule Book With Renovated Paris Flagship