ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Business of the Week: Anovia Health

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTs4z_0f32eZfa00
Dr. Singh consults with a patient. Photo courtesy of Anovia Health

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tX1ql_0f32eZfa00
Anovia Health – a primary care provider that opened in February in Weston. Photo courtesy of Anovia Health

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Anovia Health, a primary care provider with a clear mission: Creating greater access to quality care by driving down costs and inefficiencies in the healthcare marketplace. Independent, unaffiliated primary care, often called or referred to as DPC (direct primary care), is a relatively new concept in Wisconsin but has been growing throughout the U.S. over more than a decade. In direct primary care clinics, primary care doctors and their provider teams are independent from hospital networks. This allows them to focus on the best interests of patients and payers rather than being limited to their hospital’s network of providers and prices, said Ken Strmiska, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Not to be confused with an insurance company, Anovia is a direct provider offering services to both individuals and businesses. The group takes basic Medicare, but not commercial insurance or Medicaid. In addition to Strmiska the leadership team includes CEO Brian Dominick, Dr. Brian Erdmann, President of Anovia Health Clinics, and Dr. Sabina Singh, Chief Medical Officer.

Anovia Health, which opened in February at 7402 Stone Ridge Dr. in Weston, offers transparent pricing, avoiding surprise bills while driving better patient care and lower costs.

“Bankrupting people and making our companies less competitive because businesses are devoting more resources each year to healthcare than to innovation is not a winning solution for our local communities,” Strmiska said. Here, Strmiska describes the services the care the organization provides, how they work with area organizations to keep healthcare costs manageable, and what makes the organization unique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKvDG_0f32eZfa00
Dr. Brian Erdmann, President of Anovia Health Clinics
Dr. Sabina Singh, CMO

What makes Wausau a perfect fit for your organization? In other words, why did you choose to open here?

In Wisconsin, and especially in central Wisconsin, we unfortunately have some of the highest costs for healthcare in the nation. Businesses and individual payers deserve another quality affordable option from the current major preferred provider networks (PPOs) that are available to them. The founders of Anovia are all Wisconsinites. We want to see this state remain a great place to live and grow a business. A significant part of this is having affordable healthcare.

How many providers do you have and what are their specialties?

Anovia believes in physician led care teams. Currently, we have three primary care physicians, two medical assistants and an RN who serve our patients in the Wausau and Stevens Point markets. As we grow, we will bring on additional physicians and advanced practice clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners and Physicians Assistants. Because of their advanced training and experience, every person deserves to have a physician involved in their care.

Right now our regular hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Extended hours are at the discretion of the physician. It is not uncommon for one of our physicians to start earlier in the morning or stay later to accommodate the schedule of a patient. But in addition to office hours, our physicians take after hours calls and do tele-video visits. We are available around the clock, 365 days of the year. But one of the promises of independent primary care is easy access to the care team and unlimited visits. Because of the accessibility and the amount of time that we spend with patients, they don’t wait for something to become an emergency that leads to a call at 2 a.m. We see them at one of our clinics or do a tele-video call as soon as possible.

On your website, you say you view healthcare as a partnership. What do you mean by that, and what do you do to ensure that’s what patients come away with?

Good lifetime health starts at the primary care level and this is where Anovia specializes. We can manage 70 to 80% of an individual’s lifetime healthcare issues. Because this is a lifetime relationship, the best health outcomes happen when there is a trusting relationship between the patient and the healthcare provider. We create the environment for this type of relationship with  30 to 60 minute visits, easy access to the physician or care team, and removing as many financial barriers as possible— making care affordable. By having longer appointments and same or next day access to the care team, Anovia providers have time to listen and to create  a bond of trust with the patient. For people in the PPO-network, they get a 15-minute appointment, of which only about only 7 to 10 minutes is with a provider. In this environment, the average provider interrupts hisor her patient every 7 seconds! The reason—they don’t have time to listen and they have two or three other patients who are waiting to be seen.  

But we can’t do it alone. We can create the right environment, but we need patients who own the responsibility for their health. A lot of health comes down to lifestyle, genetics and – frankly – luck. We are not asking people to be perfect, but we need them to get regular and scheduled check-ups, take medications as prescribed, follow treatment protocols as discussed with the provider, and take the initiative to get in to see the care team before some routine issue progresses to the point that it is so severe that it requires emergency treatment.

What kinds of partnerships do you offer corporate members?

Company sponsored healthcare remains the number one benefit and the biggest reason that people are attracted to or stay with an employer. Over the past several years, this benefit has become increasingly unaffordable for companies to offer. For many organizations, healthcare is the second or third highest cost of doing business. As a strategy to limit costs, companies have been sharing more of the cost burden with employees through higher premiums and copays. Wisconsin-based companies and their employees are at a breaking point.

About six months ago we came out with a strategy called our Corporate Healthcare Solution. For companies that have at least 50 people (employees and dependents) enrolled in their healthcare plan, we offer them a fair monthly membership rate that starts at $21. Companies pay us directly for their primary care and then use insurance to cover catastrophic healthcare needs. Because we are independent and not affiliated with any PPO network, we can also direct patients to other lower cost providers for labs, imaging and other specialty services. Frankly, it is in our appropriate guidance of the company’s employees use of speciality care where the most savings occur.

When we work with companies, we continually stress to them that they should not put financial barriers up for their employees to receive primary care. Primary care is the least expensive care to deliver and it returns the most in terms of future downstream savings. In the end, our corporate clients and their employees are getting a better healthcare experience at an affordable price.

What makes Anovia Health different?

There are three things that make us different:

  • We are independent and unaffiliated from the hospital based PPO network, which means we keep people off their escalator that is incentivized to send patients to higher cost specialists and services.
  • We offer fair and transparent pricing — you will know how much something is going to cost and how we make our money.
  • We provide a better care experience that is being led by physician based teams.

We are creating a primary care experience that we would like to use and that will not bankrupt the payer— be it a company or individual.

Connect with Anovia Health

Anovia Health Weston Clinic

7402 Stone Ridge Dr. Suite 3

Weston, WI

(715) 636-0590

Anovia Health Stevens Point Clinic

2417 Post Rd. Suite D.

Stevens Point, WI

(715) 883-3200

Website: www.anoviahealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
KSNT News

Here’s Kansas’ new way for small businesses to get health insurance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas small businesses can now group together to get healthcare, a measure the Greater Topeka Partnership said it pushed for. The GTP announced a new program called Chamber Blue with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This statewide program now allows small businesses to collectively purchase health care and get lower rates. Curtis Sneden, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weston, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Weston, WI
Wausau, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart looks to add 50,000 jobs, including in new health business

Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to fill both store roles and to expand its health and wellness teams, The Wall Street Journal reported March 16. Walmart stands as the nation's largest private employer, with 1.6 million employees in the U.S. alone. The...
BUSINESS
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries April 6, 2022

Loretta Alice Hulke, age 82, arrived at her heavenly home on April 1, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side. Born to the late Arnold and Lucy Wyland in Merrill on August 5, 1939, Loretta “Pudgie” was the 8th of 10 children. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A precious gift from God.
WAUSAU, WI
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Health Care#Affordable Healthcare#Business Of The Week#Dpc#Medicare#Medicaid#Anovia Health Clinics
WausauPilot

Aspirus seeks participants for clinical trials

WAUSAU – Clinical trials can give you access to the latest medicines and treatments. They sometimes can offer a solution when other treatments have failed. They also give physicians and other providers early access and hands-on experience with promising new medications and medical devices. The Aspirus Research Institute was...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

After receiving tens of millions from federal government for internet upgrades, big telecom companies ask state for millions more

Big telecommunications companies including Frontier and AT&T are asking the state for millions in the most recent round of broadband expansion grants, according to the list of applications submitted to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Many of these companies have already received tens of millions from federal programs to improve...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

What is palliative care? How is it different from hospice?

Yael Schenker, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences. When most people hear the term palliative care, they look worried or confused. Introducing myself to patients and families as a palliative medicine physician, I commonly hear things like, “Does this mean I am dying?” or “I am not ready for hospice.”
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Reading Eagle

Business Weekly Agenda for March 15

The Pennsylvania SBDC presents its sixth annual Small Business development Day with a State of Pennsylvania SBDC, from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. This livestream event, will feature guest keynote speaker Russ Starke, CEO of Think Company, PASBDC Advisory Board member and graduate of Kutztown University. Programming at the virtual event includes a panel discussion spotlighting current challenges for small businesses in the areas of cyber security, rising agricultural costs, and supply chain logistics, due to international events. The program will unite a network of nearly 1000 SBDC locations across the country. The livestream is free to the public. To view visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ms0RXnCxLY.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WausauPilot

Aspirus MedEvac names UP and northern Wisconsin regional director

WAUSAU – Aspirus MedEvac has named Robert “Bob” Kirkley to serve as Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin regional director. Kirkley has over 25 years of EMS experience working in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. He joined Aspirus in 1993 and MedEvac in 2007 as a paramedic. He also has held the positions of team lead, paramedic supervisor and manager prior to accepting this role.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Philanthropy Network appoints Karla Lodholz as director of resource development and member relations

NEWS RELEASE – Wisconsin Philanthropy Network announced Friday that Karla Lodholz has been appointed the new Director of Resource Development and Member Relations. Lodholz will serve as a key driver of WPN’s revenue and member retention strategies by leading membership cultivation, revenue generation and communication efforts, according to a news release. Working closely with the Wisconsin philanthropic community, she will focus on strategies that will increase education, awareness, and engagement with statewide membership involvement.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Aspirus recognizes LGBTQ Health Awareness Week

WAUSAU – Modern medicine and advancements in technology have greatly benefited the overall health of our population. People are living longer and healthier lives, thanks in part to improved medical interventions, research, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, preventive screenings and public health. However, the benefits of our health care are not equally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WausauPilot

Mosaic to hold two presentations in April

Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin, focused on creating community connections, will offer two virtual training sessions in April. “A Brief History of the People of Wausau” will be presented by Ben Clark, Marathon County Historical Society, from noon to 1 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Register at https://mosaicaprilhistory.eventbrite.com. “Belonging:...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy