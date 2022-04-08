ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Local student to host senior art exhibit reception today

By DAISY RODRIGUEZ CAMPBELLSVILLE UNIVERSITY
News Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Webb, a senior at Campbellsville University from Magnolia, will have a reception as part of her Senior Art Exhibition from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive in Campbellsville. Webb’s exhibit is open at the art gallery and ends today. “I’ve...

