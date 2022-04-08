Local student to host senior art exhibit reception today

The title of Sarah Schneiderman’s piece at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art on Trumbull Street — The State of Health Care in the United States of America #4 — makes the target of the artist’s intentions clear, and it gets at something about the overall effects of certain aspects of our healthcare system, creating a country awash in prescription medication and, as recent high-profile lawsuits have shown, far too many addicts in the process. But Schneiderman’s piece also gets at something even broader than that. Its depiction of the flag itself It aptly illustrates the way the past couple years has seen the nation change shape, bending and warping, struggling to turn into something else under the most fractious politics seen in a long time. Schneiderman kept her eyes on her intended subject, but touched on something deeper as well.

