Apple has released an emergency update for iPhones, iPads and Macs amid fears of a dangerous bug.The updates are numbered 15.4.1 for the iPhone and iPad, and 12.3.1 for the Mac.They bring some small changes, including a fix for a battery bug that meant that iPhones and iPads lost charge more quickly than they should after a recent update. While it is not clear how widespread that bug was, affected users said their devices had been losing charge more quickly since iOS 15.4 was released.iOS 15.4 was made available by Apple in mid-March, and included a range of features, including...

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO