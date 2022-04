This New Music Friday has already been a doozy with new albums from artists like Latto and Denzel Curry, but Nigo is turning things up with his anticipated project, I Know NIGO. This has been a record that Hip Hop has been waiting for as Nigo has been sharing new singles from one week to the next. The fashion and music icon co-executive produced I Know NIGO with the help of his longtime friend Pharrell Williams, and its release arrives 16 years after Nigo's last album.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO