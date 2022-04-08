ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The First Two 'Max Payne' Games are Getting Remakes

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two decades after the original game’s launch, the Max Payne franchise is finally getting a remake. The new project will reunite Remedy with Rockstar Games, the company behind Max Payne 3, and feature remakes of both the first...

hypebeast.com

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Grand Theft Auto Fans Think GTA 6 Is Set in 1978

Grand Theft Auto fans -- or some Grand Theft Auto fans, rather -- think GTA 6 is set in 1978 and may be revealed or teased today. Don't believe this? Don't worry, you're not alone, but today we are diving into the latest speculation making the rounds within parts of the Grand Theft Auto community. The speculation comes the way of the GTA Forums and Reddit, where most GTA 6 speculation is born, and it involves some dubious and cryptic teases from a user of the former with a few different aliases but known on Twitter as The Last Fish Supper.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA 5 Feature Discovered in PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

GTA 5 is out on its third set of consoles this week, with Rockstar Games bringing the latest Grand Theft Auto game and GTA Online to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in an "expanded and enhanced" form. When Rockstar Games brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One, it substantially improved and refined the game and added a first-person mode. The upgrades and additions this time around aren't as substantial, but that doesn't mean there aren't any. The biggest of improvements and additions have been advertised to death, but some have flown under the radar. For example. the Rockstar Editor now has motion blur, though unfortunately this has not been accompanied by 4K rendering.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

Looking for games like GTA to play while you wait for GTA 6? Join the club. While Rockstar Games has finally announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in development, it’s likely going to be years before it’s released. Sure, we still have GTA 5 and GTA...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Rockstar's GTA+ Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Not long after launching the next-gen version of "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "GTA Online" — and in the midst of a bizarre glitch that's causing players to be banned from the online servers — Rockstar has announced the next evolution of "Grand Theft Auto." And no, it's not "GTA 6."
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Five Reasons Why Sonic the Hedgehog Is A Truly Iconic Character

The beloved blue video game character Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen in a new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Produced by Paramount, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follows the latest adventure of Sonic and his friends in a high-tech, high-speed world. Sonic’s distinct appearance, heroic personality and unusual powers have captivated fans across different creative realms including film, games, music and fashion. Before the latest movie with Sonic the Hedgehog arrives, HYPEBEAST is looking back at the top five reasons why he’s reached icon status.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Teases New Remasters

An insider has stated that more Call of Duty remasters are on the way. In the age of remasters, it's a bit surprising there haven't been more Call of Duty remasters already. Activision has bet big on the franchise for years, but there has only been two Call of Duty remasters. Ironically, the two remasters come from the Modern Warfare trilogy, but the publisher has stated it's not even working on a remaster for Modern Warfare 3, the final game in the saga. There's an incomplete remastered trilogy that may never receive its modernized conclusion, but that doesn't mean Activision is halting the remaster train as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

After a Years-Long Wait, Fans Can Finally Play 'GTA V' in Its Newly Remastered Form

If you've played Xbox or Playstation at all over the last decade, odds are that you've spent some time in the Grand Theft Auto V world. As one of the longest-standing and most successful titles to ever release on major platforms, GTA V has achieved levels of success that few other video games in history have. As such, it has been constantly updated and kept fresh for players eager for new GTA content despite the game being so old now.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 2' Remake First-Person Mode Feels Like A New Game

Over the years, the Resident Evil series is one that’s experimented with basically every camera angle imaginable. From the classic fixed camera era, which evolved into third-person, and the more modern first-person titles, we’ve experienced our spooks in pretty much every way possible. It’s understandable then, that with...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Sonic and Knuckles go head to head in final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Gotta go fast! Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the final teaser, which can be viewed above, the Blue Blur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) interrupts a wedding, skis down the side of a snow-covered mountain, and narrowly escapes an array of explosions all while trying to save the world with trusty pal Miles 'Tails' Prower (voiced by Tails’ video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey) by his side.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

CoD Leaks Reveal Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Details

New leaks for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have recently surfaced by way of leaker and insider TheGhostofHope, which showcase new details about the Multiplayer mode set to arrive in late 2022. While we're still months away from the Modern Warfare sequel, plenty of news has already leaked, and now we have more on the game's online mode.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Subnautica Game in Development

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has confirmed that a new installment in its Subnautica series is currently in the works. First released on PC back in 2018, Subnautica is an open-world survival game that quickly became a cult classic. Since then, Unknown Worlds has proceeded to bring the game to consoles along with releasing a sequel in 2021 titled Subnautica: Below Zero. Now, following the launch of Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is turning the page to begin working on the next game in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ announced alongside reveal trailer

Square Enix has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 is on the way, with a reveal trailer shown off as part of the series’ 20th anniversary. Announced today (April 10), the reveal trailer was published on Square Enix’s YouTube channel as part of other announcements around the series’ anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

HBO Max Is Getting a Shuffle Button for TV Episodes

HBO Max is introducing a new shuffle button, which will allow viewers to play a random episode from one of 45 streaming TV series. Unlike Netflix's "Play Something" function—which automatically picks a TV show or film based on your viewing history and watch list—HBO Max's version is limited to a curated list of programs, and globally available only via the desktop (web browser) interface. Once you've selected a show, HBO will decide which episode from that show to play, taking the decision out of your hands.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Game DLC Characters Detailed

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that the Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles would receive additional characters via paid DLC from the anime and manga series' Entertainment District Arc for use in the title's Versus mode. Publisher SEGA and developer CyberConnect2 have now revealed additional details about the new characters set to join the fighting video game, and it all starts with Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, this summer.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Play Halo Infinite in third-person with this mod

A week after the release of Halo Infinite, modders were already remaking it. They turned the Warthog into a Tank Hog and made the Pelican dropship flyable, then replaced the intro with a Halo dance party (opens in new tab). And after that, modder Opulent Halo modded the camera to make it third-person.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Sony has invested $1 billion in Fortnite dev Epic Games

Sony has invested a further $1 billion into Fortnite maker Epic Games. As announced earlier today on the official Epic Games website (opens in new tab), Sony has invested a grand total of $1 billion into Epic Games. This was alongside another $1 billion from KIRKBI, the company behind Lego, meaning Epic Games has just received $2 billion in funding from two massive companies.
BUSINESS

