The First Two 'Max Payne' Games are Getting Remakes

An insider has stated that more Call of Duty remasters are on the way. In the age of remasters, it's a bit surprising there haven't been more Call of Duty remasters already. Activision has bet big on the franchise for years, but there has only been two Call of Duty remasters. Ironically, the two remasters come from the Modern Warfare trilogy, but the publisher has stated it's not even working on a remaster for Modern Warfare 3, the final game in the saga. There's an incomplete remastered trilogy that may never receive its modernized conclusion, but that doesn't mean Activision is halting the remaster train as a whole.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 DAYS AGO