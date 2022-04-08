ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Livengood: I question all politicians' motivations

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vkXU_0f32b95O00

Question: What’s the difference between a bribe and a political contribution?

Answer: None, if you are a politician.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6 probe, GOP leaders have left themselves in the dark

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the original plan was for an independent investigatory panel along the lines of the 9/11 Commission. Before it could be created, congressional Republicans made a series of demands, which appeared intended to derail the process. Democrats nevertheless accepted the GOP’s terms, at which point Republicans killed the idea anyway.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
109
Followers
566
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy