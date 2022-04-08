ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Major League Baseball Leaders

ESPN
 4 days ago

BATTING--Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 1.000; Happ, Chicago, .750; Riley, Atlanta, .750; Canha, New York, .667; Canó, New York, .667; Hoskins, Philadelphia, .667; O'Neill, St. Louis, .667; 15 tied at .500. RUNS--Bader, St. Louis, 2; Canó, New York, 2; Carlson, St. Louis, 2; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 2; Harper,...

www.espn.com

News On 6

Major League Fishing Brings Redcrest Championship To Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma - Major League Fishing is just a few days away from kicking off its world championship event on Grand Lake. It's the first time for the MLF to hold its Redcrest Championship in Oklahoma which will bring the best anglers in the world to Green Country. Oklahoma's Own and 2019's inaugral Redcrest champion Edwin Evers joined Six in the Morning with MLF CEO Jim Wilburn to talk about this year's competition.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ESPN

Freeman offers grieving Iglesias a shoulder to lean on

DENVER --  Freddie Freeman's biggest play at first base in the season opener may have been a supportive hug. The new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman knew all too well the feelings Colorado's José Iglesias was experiencing. After reaching on a run-scoring single Friday, Iglesias pointed to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA

