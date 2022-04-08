Bakersfield police host egg hunt for visually impaired kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its sixth annual audible egg hunt for blind and visually impaired kids at the Police Activities League in southeast Bakersfield.

The event partners a student and officer to search for the eggs using sound. The students received an Easter basket filled with other goodies.

“So we’re part of the bomb squad and we work with simple electronics and circuitry so we created and audible egg. That’s really just a push button to activate it, it starts beeping and it allows the kids to search for it,” said Senior Police Officer Juan Orozco with the Bakersfield Police Department.

The egg hunt was followed by other fun events including face painting, pony rides, and bounce houses.

