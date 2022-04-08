ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield police host egg hunt for visually impaired kids

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HT7Cy_0f32ZlLN00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its sixth annual audible egg hunt for blind and visually impaired kids at the Police Activities League in southeast Bakersfield.

The event partners a student and officer to search for the eggs using sound. The students received an Easter basket filled with other goodies.

“So we’re part of the bomb squad and we work with simple electronics and circuitry so we created and audible egg. That’s really just a push button to activate it, it starts beeping and it allows the kids to search for it,” said Senior Police Officer Juan Orozco with the Bakersfield Police Department.

The egg hunt was followed by other fun events including face painting, pony rides, and bounce houses.

KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
