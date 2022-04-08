ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Vehicles Egged, Subjects Squatting – Ukiah Police Logs 04.06.2022

By Judy Valadao
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injuries Reported after Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]

Traffic Collision near McNab Ranch Road Resulted in Injuries. According to the report, the crash happened near the intersection with McNab Ranch Road between Ukiah and Hopland. Furthermore, the collision also resulted in both vehicles coming to a stop in the northbound lane, with one of the vehicles crashing down...
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Roads closed as Berkeley police investigate shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Berkeley, police said in a Nixle alert. It happened in the area of San Pablo Avenue and Ashby Avenue where authorities are telling residents to avoid the area. Authorities have closed San Pablo Avenue between Ashby Avenue and Haskell Street, according to police. […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Caldecott Tunnel car fire creates traffic delays

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle is on fire on the Westbound CA-24 east of Caldecott Lane in Orinda near Fish Ranch Road and motorists were advised to expect delays. The fire was reported about 1:19 p.m. According to a tweet from Total Traffic SF, traffic was backed up to Wilder Road. This is a […]
ORINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Squatting#Missing Person#Vandalism#Vehicles#Mendofever#Utl Goa#03 07 12#Lanzit#Nicholas Of Ukiah#Susp#Ukiah 5150
KGET

Wasco man killed in Pond Road accident identified

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the Wasco man killed in a crash on Pond Road and Highway 43 last week. Juan Antonio Fernandez, 65, was hit by an SUV on the driver’s side and declared dead on the scene. Fernandez was driving a Toyota Corolla, according to the California Highway […]
WASCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy