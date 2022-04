If you pay attention to the Netflix Top 10 lists at all there's one major trend that is near bulletproof, whatever new original movie from the streamer is released will capture audience's attention for quite sometime. Take The Adam Project for example, though the film debuted on March 11, it's still on the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States. The latest major movie to be released by the streamer has been the exception that proves the rule as Judd Apatow's The Bubble has sunk like a stone and fallen out of the Top 10 after just a week of release.

