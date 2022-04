Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be alert for downed trees and powerlines on roadways, and use caution when switching lanes if slush has built up between lanes. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow diminishing to showers or flurries, or changing back to light rain by early afternoon below 500 feet. Additional snow accumulation between one half inch and 2 inches possible. Total snow accumulations from 1 to 4 inches below 500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches above 500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the I-5 corridor, I-84 through the Columbia River Gorge, and the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Many roadways will remain snow or slush covered through midday. Power outages are also likely due to the weight of snow bringing down trees and powerlines.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO