Charlotte, NC

Panthers WR Robby Anderson was not subtweeting about QB Sam Darnold

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
The artist formerly known as Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson is now Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson . . . at least according to Robbie Anderson. Oh, and he wasn’t taking shots at his quarterback on Wednesday.

As Sam Darnold’s interview with the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast made its rounds last night, Robbie hit the send button on a few interesting tweets. One of which, as captured below by who may apparently be a hybrid being of rapper Bobby Shmurda and Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, caught the attention of many fans.

Now, was Anderson referring to Darnold? Well, it was kinda conceivable to believe so.

Darnold took a laissez-faire approach to answering questions about his own job security, telling host Taylor Lewan that “whatever happens, happens.” One may say that it was, indeed, lame. Also, in the hubbub of the Carolina faithful forming their own opinions on the matter, Anderson deleted the tweets just a few hours later.

He didn’t delete these ones, though, in setting things straight on Thursday evening.

So, there you have it. If he wanted the smoke, he would’ve brought it to Darnold’s doorstep. Alas, he does not and did not.

Whether it’s Robert, Robby or Robbie—he’s not very interested in creating drama on social media at the moment. He’s only interested in success.

