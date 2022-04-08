ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hornets center Montrezl Harrell’s heated reaction to bench-clearing fight, ejection vs. Magic

By Paolo Songco
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things got heated between the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic on Thursday night and unsurprisingly, Montrezl Harrell was in the middle of what turned out to be a bench-clearing fight between these two sides. For starters, here’s a look at the incident that led to the ejection of...

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
NBC Miami

Magic Beat Heat in Finale, Overcoming Oladipo's Big Game

Most of the Miami Heat didn't show up for Sunday night for the season finale against the Orlando Magic. Victor Oladipo did, scoring 40 points in what turned into a 3-point shooting contest in a 125-111 loss to the Magic. Mo Bamba and R.J. Hampton each scored 21 points for...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Shaq, Charles Barkley make hilarious ‘babysit’ wager on potential Nets-Heat series

When NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley make a bet, you know it’s gonna be good. On Sunday, the two frenemies made a hilarious wager on NBA on TNT if the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets face off in the NBA Playoffs. The Big Diesel, who helped the Heat win a championship in 2006, said if the Heat take out the Nets, he would babysit Barkley’s grandson for half an hour.
NBA
LeBron James’ eye-opening take on why Lakers’ 2021-22 season wasn’t a failure

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is over far sooner than anyone expected, as the team was eliminated from playoff contention and failed to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. To say that the Lakers’ 2021-22 season was disappointing would be perhaps the understatement of the year. A roster with future Hall of Famer LeBron James, superstar big man Anthony Davis and star guard Russell Westbrook had championship aspirations entering the season but often played like a team headed for the draft lottery. Now, an offseason bound to be filled with change awaits. James was asked about where he thinks the team must improve and answered how many might expect, saying they must get better on offense and defense while getting younger. Then, the Lakers star was questioned on if he believes the season was a failure. His response was particularly eye-opening, per ClutchPoints reporter Michael Corvo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
