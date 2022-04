It was two solid academic teams in competition, but by the final bell, Vermilion High School managed a solid victory over Elyria. On Lorain County’s high school quiz show, the Scholastic Games, now in its 32nd year on WEOL radio (AM930 and FM 100.3), it was an ultimate win of 480-190 points for the Vermilion team, as the series completed its first round of competitions, according to a news release.

VERMILION, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO