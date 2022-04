Sam Elliott is expressing his regrets over the controversial comments he made about Jane Campion's film, The Power of the Dog, last month. On Sunday, the A Star Is Born actor said he wanted to "apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog" during his talk at Deadline's Contenders TV event. "And, in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry, and I am. I am," he shared.

