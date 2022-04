The universe of The Vampire Diaries has been expanding on The CW for the better part of a decade, bringing some unique and fan-favorite characters to life onscreen. A number of them thrived on the spinoff series The Originals — and it looks like two of them will soon be headed to the currently-airing Legacies spinoff. This week, The CW released a synopsis for "Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found", the eleventh episode of Legacies' fourth season. The synopsis reveals that the episode will see the return of several Originals characters, including Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), who had yet to appear on the new series. You can check out the synopsis below.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO