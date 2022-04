BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a woman admitted to swallowing drugs and drug paraphernalia prior to her arrest. Officials say Ruby Gerland was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center on March 14 when she allegedly told a deputy that she swallowed 10 baggies of heroin, an 8-ball of crack cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe prior to her arrest on March 8.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO