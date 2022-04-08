Nationals' Juan Soto: Blasts massive Opening Day homer

The Houston Astros erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and beat the host Los Angeles Angels 13-6 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros had 14 hits in all, including six home runs. Jose Altuve, Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena...
The New York Mets and Washington Nationals are getting heated as multiple players have been hit by pitches in just two games. The MLB season just started and we’ve already got bases being cleared. The New York Mets, apparently not fans of being hit by pitches, cleared their benches after yet another batter was hit by a pitch.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
The Toronto Blue Jays might be a wagon this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s one of their best sluggers, just hit a mammoth of a home run against the Texas Rangers to extend their lead to 6-1 for the time being. Guerrero Jr. hit this ball 467 feet straightaway...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and the young, exciting Tampa Bay Rays are off and running again. Franco had three hits, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Arozarena singled twice, and Francisco Mejía snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly that gave the defending AL East champions a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in their season opener Friday.
Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After his fresh start, Gary Sánchez is fitting in just fine with Minnesota. The two-time All-Star catcher with the laid-back personality hit his first home run for the Twins that was anything but low key. Sánchez sent a. “That’s called teamwork,” Sánchez said through...
The Washington Nationals will start Yadiel Hernandez against the New York Mets on Sunday. Hernandez will play left field and bat sixth against the Mets while Lane Thomas takes a seat. Hernandez has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel for Sunday's contests and bat .273 with a .742 OPS and 9...
D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Reds. D'Arnaud has enjoyed a productive big-league career, and he may in time become the answer to a trivia question as a result of this particular homer, as it was the first allowed by Hunter Greene at the highest level. As Atlanta's No. 1 catching option, d'Arnaud has been behind the plate for three of the team's four games so far, batting either seventh or eighth.
Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Nationals. The rest of the Mets' lineup couldn't get much going, but Lindor provided his fantasy managers with a tasty "combo meal" to close the first weekend of MLB action. Lindor's OPS is north of 1.000 in the early going as he looks to rebound after an underwhelming first season in Queens. He was hit by a pitch on the ear flap of his helmet Friday, but Lindor quickly cleared concussion protocols.
Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Machado went hitless on Opening Day but has racked up three hits over his last nine at-bats since then. The star third baseman should be one of the main offensive threats for the Padres going forward and looks to be hitting his stride with hits in back-to-back games.
Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
TORONTO -- — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday. “We did a really good job,” Rangers manager...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
