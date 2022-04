Some people dedicate their retirement to travel, and others pick up a new hobby or volunteer. Katrina Stockton decided to open a museum. The longtime Wichita seamstress and tailor will celebrate her new venture with a ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday, March 19 at the Sewing History Museum, 1230 N. Waco. The museum occupies the first floor of the Chapman-Noble House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

WICHITA, KS ・ 27 DAYS AGO