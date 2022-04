TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the United States and in Southern Arizona many people are adjusting to the new normal. Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT) aims to help people on that journey through a connection with animals. Right now, they have the longest wait list they have ever had.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO