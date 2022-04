One of Syracuse’s most popular festivals is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 Taste of Syracuse will be held June 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., organizers announced Wednesday. The fest will feature food from more than 40 vendors and music by more than 30 bands, including a headlining concert by Everclear on the main stage Saturday, June 4.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO