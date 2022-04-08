Larry H. Miller dealerships partners with the Arizona Department of Child’s Safety

Larry H. Miller dealerships have partnered with the Arizona Department of Child’s Safety to donate necessity items to children in need of them. This is the second year they host the “Luggage of Love.”

DCS placement coordinator, Adrienne Machiche says, “the community donated pillows, luggage, blankets, clothing for our children who are in need in the foster care system.”

Machiche says it’s the basic necessity items that are needed most. She says the kids, “are either coming with nothing or coming with a trash bag.”

For one month, employees at Larry H. Miller dealerships and the community have donated blankets, clothes, socks, and luggage for children.

Beth Harp with Larry H. Miller says, “today is just a glimpse of items that we have collected through the month long statewide drive through the Larry H. Miller dealerships Luggage of Love.”

Machiche says this drive goes a long way for kids in the foster care system. She adds, “to just see the smile on their face with something so little. Something you wouldn’t think would mean something to somebody, it means the world to them.”

Larry H. Miller dealerships plan to continue to host the Luggage of Love drive every year.

——-

Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. When Heidi isn’t working, she loves to watch movies, hang out with her dog Louie, and visit family. Heidi is also bilingual. She speaks Arabic. Heidi is very excited to be calling Tucson her new home and can’t wait to explore all the wonderful places Tucson has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

