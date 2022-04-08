ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public safety training officer charged with perjury

By Manolo Morales
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A public safety officer, in charge of training deputies and adult corrections officers, has been arrested. J. Marte Martinez has been charged with perjury and tampering with government records.

