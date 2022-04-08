ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

Heavy jacket and ski mask draw attention to felon concealing loaded firearm, Sheriff's Department says

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Highland deputies drove past a man on a sidewalk who was wearing a heavy jacket and full ski mask in near-100 degree noontime heat, they thought it looked...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 5

Carla Sanchez
4d ago

What?! People can’t walk in 100 degree temps with a heavy coat and ski mask anymore!?!

Reply(1)
4
